Watch a Death Metal Drummer Rock out to 'I'm a Little Teapot'

This death metal version of "I'm a Little Teapot" is definitely the best version of "I'm a Little Teapot." Though admittedly, it doesn't have much competition. 

Professional death metal drummer Joey Muha posted a video of himself vigorously drumming to the popular children's song "I'm a Little Teapot." As you may expect, his heavy beat completely changes the song, making it at least 1,272 times more hardcore. 

Although the drumming is hilarious, the best part of the video might be watching Muha's hair whip around constantly. 

Maybe someone will do a folk version of "I'm a Little Teapot" next? Or dubstep? Definitely dubstep.

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist

