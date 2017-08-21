Here's What the Solar Eclipse Looked Like From Space

The Great American Eclipse wound its way across the United States in an outpouring of ridiculous traffic, obsessive eclipse chasing, and a healthy dose of awe. Part of the total solar eclipse's mystique is its ability to remind you how small you are and how massive the universe is. (That was driven home by the tiny spec of the International Space Station passing in front of the sun today.)
You've undoubtedly seen tons of photos of the eclipse, but there's one angle that hasn't been photographed a million times over the span of a couple hours. It's the view from space looking down at Earth as the eclipse traipsed across the US.
Space agencies and astronauts aboard the International Space Station shared the jarring perspective, providing a look at the reverse angle you've seen all day. The video above was shared by NOAA with imaging from the GOES-16 satellite, launched back in November. It's brief. But there are longer views and different takes below, including these images and videos from the GOES-16 satellite.
And below are a few images from the astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
The images from space are striking, but the best view might still be with two feet firmly planted on Earth.
