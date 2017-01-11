This Guy Got an Unsolicited Dick Pic, Then Trolled The Hell Out of The Sender

Mind you, Syntax1985 is not a urologist, or any other kind of medical professional -- he works in “Tech Support,” according to the post’s description -- but managed to convince Señor Mystery Dick that he had a penile yeast infection.

That was good. But in an an even greater triumph, he convinced the guy to smother his genitals in batter to cure the ailment, because nothing says genital hygiene like wet, sticky flour.

Score one for the trolls everywhere.

[HT Daily Dot]