The Impossible Big Mac Challenge Was No Match For This Dude

Let's address the elephant in the room. Whoever named this "The Impossible Big Mac Challenge" was overselling it a little. In a world full of competitive eaters with YouTube channels, you might have a tough time finding any food challenge that is genuinely impossible. (And even then, people are going to try.)
Nonetheless, the 7,480-calorie meal is obscene. It should be impossible. Or it should be forbidden. Outside of making like a toddler with its broccoli and proving what a good eater you are, you don't really need to eat four Big Macs, four large french fries, and four milkshakes in a day, let alone in under an hour. And that's the challenge, to eat all of that in under an hour.
It's making the rounds and competitive eaters are doing it in far less than an hour, as Matt Stonie highlights in the video above. Furious Pete put it all home in 24 minutes and 47 seconds. Leah Shutkever obliterated that time, by tucking it all away in 6 minutes and 15 seconds.
Stonie set out to pace the field and did so with a little room to spare. The fries posed the biggest challenge, even though the fry boxes in each video don't look all that full. (Maybe this explains why.) These eaters might be the only people in the world that smiled a little when they didn't get an overflowing box of fries.
