Impossible's Plant-Based Burgers Are Finally Hitting Grocery Stores on Friday

It's happening. No longer are you relegated to eating Impossible burgers through Burger King Whoppers or tiny White Castle sliders. Starting on Friday, you may be able to pick up your own Impossible "beef" and whip up DIY plant-based burgers or bolognese. Impossible Foods is rolling out its popular meat substitute to grocery stores, starting in California.
Specifically, the Impossible patties will be available in the 27 locations of Southern Californian chain Gelson's Market as of now. This marks the first time that Impossible Foods will be made available in a retail environment. Plant-based meat competitor, Beyond Meat, has been in grocery stores since 2013 -- and offers other plant-based products beyond "beef," including sausage. The company is currently testing bacon.
“Our first step into retail is a watershed moment in Impossible Foods’ history,” Impossible Foods’ Senior Vice President Nick Halla, who leads the charge for Impossible's retail expansion, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled and humbled that our launch partners for this limited release are homegrown, beloved grocery stores with cult followings in their regions.”
It's predicted that Impossible Foods will expand into other retail environments by early 2020 and make its East Coast debut by the end of this month.
“We can’t wait for home cooks to experience the magic," Brown said. "Whether using Impossible Burger in their family favorites or inventing new recipes that go viral.”
