Impossible Foods Is Creating a Plant-Based Milk That'll Taste Like the Real Thing

In recent years, we've seen a big push to eliminate animal agriculture from companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. These days, you don't need to go to an organic grocer or high-end restaurant to find plant-based meat substitutes; you can get them in the aisles of Walmart and at fast food chains.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Impossible Foods took their mission a step further by revealing that it's doubling the size of its research and development team to create the bandwidth for a new wave of food innovations, including animal-free steak, seafood, chicken, and Impossible Milk.

That is, milk that's not from a cow, but also more realistic than soy, almond, and oat alternatives.

"Impossible Milk is designed to function in the same ways as cow-based milk," an Impossible Foods spokesperson told Thrillist in an email. If it functions as expected, it'll taste good on its own, possess a creamy—not gritty—texture, and it won't curdle when mixed into hot beverages, the spox said.

