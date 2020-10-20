Impossible Foods Is Creating a Plant-Based Milk That'll Taste Like the Real Thing
Impossible Milk will put soy milk to shame... allegedly.
In recent years, we've seen a big push to eliminate animal agriculture from companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. These days, you don't need to go to an organic grocer or high-end restaurant to find plant-based meat substitutes; you can get them in the aisles of Walmart and at fast food chains.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Impossible Foods took their mission a step further by revealing that it's doubling the size of its research and development team to create the bandwidth for a new wave of food innovations, including animal-free steak, seafood, chicken, and Impossible Milk.
That is, milk that's not from a cow, but also more realistic than soy, almond, and oat alternatives.
"Impossible Milk is designed to function in the same ways as cow-based milk," an Impossible Foods spokesperson told Thrillist in an email. If it functions as expected, it'll taste good on its own, possess a creamy—not gritty—texture, and it won't curdle when mixed into hot beverages, the spox said.
What alternative ingredients will achieve those goals? Well, that's what the R&D team is trying to figure out. Despite having a prototype, nothing is set in stone yet.
"At this early phase of development, we will explore all options," said the spokesperson, "and when we decide to launch an actual product we will choose the technologies that give us the most delicious, nutritious, sustainable, and versatile products while being scalable."
Impossible Foods hasn't provided a timeline for when their dairy will hit grocery store shelves.
"Our work on milk is well underway, but as a matter of company policy, we won't launch it until it's as good or ideally better than the animal-derived version."
Hopefully that launch happens sooner rather than later, because almond milk lattes just aren't doing the trick. Thank you food scientists for whatever it is you do. We owe you.
