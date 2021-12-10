This Plant-Based Brand Is Set to Open a Restaurant

Plant-based meats are popular. Just this year, we’ve seen Taco Bell, Panda Express, and Nathan’s debut plant-based products. To push the success of their plant-based brand further, Impossible foods is launching the Impossible Shop.

The Impossible Shop is the first-ever delivery-only plant-based restaurant. Basically, like any other ghost kitchen, you won’t be able to physically go to the restaurant to eat your meal. Instead, customers can order their food online and conveniently get prepared meals delivered to their doorstep.

To get their virtual shop in working order, Impossible Foods teamed up with Dog Haus, one of the first restaurant groups to put Impossible Burger on their permanent menu. Fans won’t order from the Impossible Shop through Dog Haus, though, but the plant-based shop will only be sharing kitchen space with the hot dog chain.

Some of the menu items featured at the Impossible Shop are:

The Shop Burger: a seared Impossible Burger patty with shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, dill pickle chips, and Shop sauce

a seared Impossible Burger patty with shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, dill pickle chips, and Shop sauce The Double Down Shop Burger: two seared Impossible Burger patties with shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, dill pickle chips, and Shop sauce

two seared Impossible Burger patties with shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, dill pickle chips, and Shop sauce The Chili Cheese Shop Burger: t he classic Impossible Burger smothered with Impossible Chili and topped with cheese

he classic Impossible Burger smothered with Impossible Chili and topped with cheese The Impossible Pat-B Melt: a quarter pound of seared Impossible Burger patty, cola-caramelized onions, plant-based cheese sauce, and dill pickle on grilled sourdough with a side of Shop Sauce

a quarter pound of seared Impossible Burger patty, cola-caramelized onions, plant-based cheese sauce, and dill pickle on grilled sourdough with a side of Shop Sauce Sticky Sesame Impossible Nuggets + Fries: Impossible Chicken Nuggets made from plants with sticky sesame sauce over fries

Impossible Chicken Nuggets made from plants with sticky sesame sauce over fries Impossible Breakfast Sausage Burrito: crumbled Impossible Sausage made from plants & plant-based egg, crispy tater tots, tomatoes, avocado, plant-based cheese sauce & chipotle crema wrapped in a warm tortilla

You can find Impossible Shops in exclusive markets in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Wyoming, Texas, and New York. The plant-based shop is available using delivery apps like DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.