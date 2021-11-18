Impossible Foods Is Bringing Another New Plant-Based Meat to the Grocery Store

Plant-based meat substitutes have been rolling out with impressive speed. Impossible Foods alone just announced its third new retail product in the last four months alone. If I understand my notes correctly, the company is remaking a 1979 Bill Murray film.

Impossible added meatballs to its repertoire on November 15. You don't have to roll up to your favorite vegetarian-friendly restaurant to try Impossible Meatballs. It is bringing the non-meat meatballs to grocery stores this month, starting with Walmart locations.

“We’re innovating faster than ever and developing our products with qualities that matter most to consumers, including everything from taste to convenience,” said Ravi Thakkar, Impossible Foods’ vice president of product and commercialization. “Impossible Meatballs are the latest example of that -- giving people a simple, delicious, and sustainable alternative to a family classic."

At release, the meatballs will only be available at Walmart. They will be coming to "additional retailers later this year," the company said in its announcement. As part of the release, Walmart is unveiling a dedicated plant-based section in its frozen aisle. You'll find those in more than 3,000 locations.

The meatballs come pre-formed and cooked. They're made with a mix of Impossible Burger and Impossible Sausage, "as well as a savory homestyle meatball seasoning blend," the company says. Good news if you're craving a meatball hoagie or need something to spice up your milquetoast spaghetti.