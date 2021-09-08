Impossible’s New Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets Are Hitting Restaurants & Stores Nationwide
Plant-based nuggets from the same people who brought us the Impossible Burger.
While the debate surrounding the merits of fake meat will undoubtedly persist, Impossible Foods has launched another plant-based option: Impossible Chicken Nuggets.
If the nuggets are anything like the company's Impossible Burger, they're sure to be a hit.
"We are tremendously excited about our Impossible Nuggets. But this launch isn't really about nuggets. It's about the historic inflection point we've reached. For the first time, consumers unquestionably prefer meat made from plants instead of meat from an iconic animal," Pat Brown, Impossible Foods' founder and CEO, said in a press release. "In the battle for the future of food, this is the first time David has categorically bested Goliath, but it won't be the last."
According to that same release, which includes complete nutrition and ingredient information, the nuggets "feature a golden, crispy breadcrumb coating, a juicy and springy white meat texture and a savory chicken flavor while containing 40% less saturated fat (2 grams vs. 3.5 grams per serving) and 25% less sodium (400 milligrams vs. 540 milligrams per serving) than animal chicken nuggets."
The nuggets are available through major foodservice distributors and currently on the menu at several popular restaurants chains, including David Chang's fried chicken eatery, Fuku in New York, Marcus Samuelson's Red Rooster restaurants in Harlem and Miami, Sean Brock's Joyland in Nashville, Tal Ronnen's Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles, and Traci Des Jardins's new El Alto Jr. in Los Altos, California, among others.
"We were blown away by the Impossible Burger when it launched at Momofuku in 2016 and we feel the same way about Impossible Chicken Nuggets," Fuku CEO Alex Muno-Suarez, said in a statement. "Our Impossible Nuggies pair perfectly with the playfulness of Fuku's menu and will satisfy the cravings of fried chicken lovers looking for an alternative bite."
Impossible Nuggets will soon appear on even more menus too. Fatburger and select Dog Haus locations will be adding the plant-based offering to its menus. Later this month, stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, ShopRite, Giant, Gelson's, and more, will sell the nuggets in the frozen food aisles as well.