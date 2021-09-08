Impossible’s New Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets Are Hitting Restaurants & Stores Nationwide

While the debate surrounding the merits of fake meat will undoubtedly persist, Impossible Foods has launched another plant-based option: Impossible Chicken Nuggets.

If the nuggets are anything like the company's Impossible Burger, they're sure to be a hit.

"We are tremendously excited about our Impossible Nuggets. But this launch isn't really about nuggets. It's about the historic inflection point we've reached. For the first time, consumers unquestionably prefer meat made from plants instead of meat from an iconic animal," Pat Brown, Impossible Foods' founder and CEO, said in a press release. "In the battle for the future of food, this is the first time David has categorically bested Goliath, but it won't be the last."

According to that same release, which includes complete nutrition and ingredient information, the nuggets "feature a golden, crispy breadcrumb coating, a juicy and springy white meat texture and a savory chicken flavor while containing 40% less saturated fat (2 grams vs. 3.5 grams per serving) and 25% less sodium (400 milligrams vs. 540 milligrams per serving) than animal chicken nuggets."