Impossible Foods Is Lowering Plant-Based Meat Prices by 20% in Grocery Stores

Plant-based product giant Impossible Foods announced Tuesday that it is lowering suggested retail prices by 20% in 17,000 US grocery stores. The move comes at a time the company says its sales are at an all time high.

Suggested retail prices is the operative phrase here, with the company writing in the announcement:

“Impossible Foods is strongly encouraging the roughly 17,000 grocery stores, supermarkets and retailers that sell Impossible Burger to pass the savings to consumers as soon as possible. Impossible Burger is available at Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, Sprouts, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Wegmans and many others, as well as online platforms including Amazon Fresh, Walmart.com, Kroger.com, Farmstead and Imperfect Foods.”