In-N-Out Just Beat Google In a Ranking of the Best Places to Work

It's starting to feel like Google's world. They tell us where to eat, how to get there, and even the best antacid to use after we eat too much. You might even be thinking about joining the crew. It's supposed to be a great place to work, so why not? Well here's why not: You could work at beloved burger chain In-N-Out instead. In-N-Out just outranked Google, which came in fifth, as the fourth best place to work in 2018.
These numbers come from Glassdoor's Employees' Choice list of the best companies to work for in 2018, which is based on reviews from current and former employees. The West Coast burger staple received a 4.6 out of 5 rating for the year and maintains a 4.3 overall average. A whopping 92% of workers would recommend the company to a friend, and 1,000% of burger eaters are obsessed with the chain, so In-N-Out isn't going anywhere.
Where the Wild Things Grow
If you're thinking about making the jump directly from Google to In-N-Out (maybe there are a few of you?), know that the restaurant has a starting wage of $11 per hour, which might mean a slight pay cut. You will, however, be blessed with paid vacations, a 401(K), and health insurance -- not a bad deal at all. Associates "are cheerful, if not downright ecstatic," according to Glassdoor. (Raise your hand if you are currently feeling ecstatic at work.)
It's also noteworthy that 97% of reviewers approve of the company's CEO, Lynsi Snyder. Synder's grandparents founded In-N-Out 70 years ago, and she worked at In-N-Out herself she was 17-years-old, so it makes sense that she has some enthusiasm for the company. “It is my intent to let our leaders know at every opportunity how proud I am of them," she told Glassdoor, "of how they treat our In-N-Out family and of their achievements that allow our company to continue to grow and be successful.”
Unless you're working at Facebook, the highest ranking employer of 2018, maybe polish up that resume. We already know it beats being a lawyer.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.