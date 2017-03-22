These Adorable Grandparents Take a Photo Every Time They Go to In-N-Out

In fact, Daniels' is a relatively new participant in the tradition.

"My Uncle lives in Washington, where there are no In-N-Out restaurants, so my grandma would send him pictures of the food to make him jealous!" she said. "She also uses it as a way to keep in contact with family, which is why she eventually started to send me the photos as well!"

Her grandpa likes to order a no. 2 on the menu (cheeseburger combo) while her grandma tends to get a hamburger. They split the fries, you know, because they're basically the epitome of true love.

But, for real, just look at all of that joy. Like a Double-Double and some Animal Style fries, it'll make you feel better.