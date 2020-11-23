In-N-Out Just Opened Its First Locations in Colorado & Drew 14-Hour Lines

Look, everyone's entitled to their own opinion, but if yours is that In-N-Out Burger is—in any way, shape, or form—superior to Shake Shack, you're wrong. That's a hill I'm willing to die on. But despite my own personal preference for the New York-based burger slinger, Coloradans are clocking some serious time in line just for a Double-Double and some animal-style fries.

Last week, In-N-Out made its seventh state debut with the opening of two new outposts in Colorado Springs and Aurora, Colorado. Let's just say a quick swing through the drive-thru wasn't an option. According to the Denver Post, the Aurora location saw 14 hour lines by Friday evening.

"In-n-Out burger is now at a TWELVE HOUR WAIT," the Aurora PD tweeted earlier that afternoon. "I repeat TWELVE HOURS. Traffic is still significantly impacted in the area surrounding the mall. They will close before you get to the window most likely. Meanwhile many other local eateries do not have a wait hint hint."