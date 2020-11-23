In-N-Out Just Opened Its First Locations in Colorado & Drew 14-Hour Lines
Should've just gone to Shake Shack...
Look, everyone's entitled to their own opinion, but if yours is that In-N-Out Burger is—in any way, shape, or form—superior to Shake Shack, you're wrong. That's a hill I'm willing to die on. But despite my own personal preference for the New York-based burger slinger, Coloradans are clocking some serious time in line just for a Double-Double and some animal-style fries.
Last week, In-N-Out made its seventh state debut with the opening of two new outposts in Colorado Springs and Aurora, Colorado. Let's just say a quick swing through the drive-thru wasn't an option. According to the Denver Post, the Aurora location saw 14 hour lines by Friday evening.
"In-n-Out burger is now at a TWELVE HOUR WAIT," the Aurora PD tweeted earlier that afternoon. "I repeat TWELVE HOURS. Traffic is still significantly impacted in the area surrounding the mall. They will close before you get to the window most likely. Meanwhile many other local eateries do not have a wait hint hint."
It’s official, traffic is double double animal style right now all around the mall. We are on hand helping manage the massive traffic response. Be patient and be kind. Maybe support another local eatery today and In-n-Out another day if traffic is too hectic for you. https://t.co/p2wlfhTvVM pic.twitter.com/e9QxnFaRdF— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020
The police department was reportedly well prepared and had already devised a traffic plan to handle the burger-induced chaos. Spokesperson Crystal McCoy told the Post that there had been "no problems" or "any issues at all."
Though lines at the Colorado Springs location weren't quite so brutal, they still maxed out around four hours, the Springs Gazette reports. In-N-Out had previously predicted the wait times. A rep for the company had told Nation's Restaurant News that three and half hours was expected for carryout and nine hours for the drive-thru. Dine-in was entirely off the table for the launch.
