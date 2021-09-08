You Can Get Your Dog a Free Pup Patty Off In-N-Out's Secret Pet Menu

You don't know a true look of betrayal until your dog shoots daggers at you from beside the dining room table. But now, you no longer have to taunt Fido with food they can't have. Instead, the next time you swing through the In-N-Out drive-thru, you can snag them a free Pup Patty.

The beloved burger slinger is known for its secret menu (animal style or bust). But a lesser-known fact is that its elusive hush-hush offerings also include a few dog-friendly options, which are mostly free of charge, according to TikTok account Daily Paws.

The Pup Patty is an unsalted, broiled hamburger made without toxic ingredients or toppings. Typical additions like garlic and onion are a no-go for dogs. The menu also boasts an item originally devised for dogs but became a human favorite as well, The Daily Meal reports. The Flying Dutchman includes two beef patties and two slices of cheese. So if you're really looking to go all out, this is the route. After all that kibble, it's the least your dog deserves.