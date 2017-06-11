In-N-Out Is Really Pissed About This Video

In-N-Out Burger is known for things like its insanely good secret menu and slightly less insanely good french fries. It is not, however, known for advertising its Double-Doubles with the help of, well, "Double-Ds" or the type of sexually suggestive commercials you'd see from Carl's Jr. And now, In-N-Out really wants to keep it that way after a video surfaced featuring a scantily clad model dripping one of its milkshakes on her cleavage, among other things.
The steamy 14-second video (embedded below) shows model Abigail Ratchford posing with a pile of In-N-Out food while wearing nothing but a bikini and a paper In-N-Out hat. And by posing, we mean flinging the aforementioned fries at the camera, dripping an In-N-Out milkshake into her mouth and onto her chest, and smearing said milkshake all over her cleavage. Basically, the creators may have taken the term "animal style" a little too far. The result is food porn that's borderline actual porn, and the California-based burger chain is less than thrilled.
According to a report by TMZ, lawyers for the company have slapped the video's producer with a cease-and-desist letter after receiving numerous complaints from offended customers. In-N-Out said the "various sexually suggestive acts with In-N-Out Burger food" doesn't quite align with its image, and threatened to file a lawsuit against the producer if the video isn't removed immediately. This makes sense, considering the company has stamped Bible verse references on its food and beverage packaging since the '80s. So far, the video, which was posted in late February, is still available on YouTube.
We reached out to In-N-Out for a comment.
You can watch it right here, but fair warning: it's very NSFW and there's a chance you might not look at In-N-Out food the same way again:
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and really wants a cheeseburger and a milkshake now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.