In-N-Out Is Opening Its First-Ever Location Out East

Despite vowing otherwise, In-N-Out is finally bringing its cult-favorite burgers out east. The chain is opening a "territory office" in Tennessee later this year with plans for its first-ever location in the state slated for 2026, Eater reports.

In-N-Out—which has operated in California since 1948 before later opening outposts in Texas, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon—has denied plans for further expansion. In fact, CEO Lynsi Snyder (who is also the granddaughter of founder Harry Snyder) claimed she would not open any chains out east as long as she was alive.

"I like that we’re sought after when someone’s coming into town. I like that we’re unique,” Snyder told Forbes."That we’re not on every corner. You put us in every state and it takes away some of its luster."

Apparently, she's changed her thoughts on the subject. According to the outlet, In-N-Out will bring burgers from its Texas production facility to Tennessee, opening up the opportunity for an entirely new slew of restaurants along the route too. And while there aren't any current discussions for an east coast location, a girl can dream.

"We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries, and shakes," Snyder states in a press release. "In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad, and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our Associate family and serve even more amazing customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas."