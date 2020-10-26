Ina Garten Shares Hilarious Bloopers from New Season of 'Barefoot Contessa'

We all know Ina Garten's got a penchant for Cosmos. I mean, my god, the woman gave us a 9am cocktail lesson —that required an entire bottle of vodka, I might add—during peak quarantine. And while she might've retired that massive martini glass, the Barefoot Contessa author isn't abandoning her post behind the bar.

In anticipation of the upcoming season of Garten's hit Food Network series, which was filmed entirely from her own iPhone and premiered Sunday, October 25, she shared a cocktail blooper reel to Instagram. In the clip posted to social media, the television personality quips about her love for "drinking on the job" and affinity for a 10am Bloody Mary.

"We are looking back at some of my favorite recipes plus we’ve added new ones that I filmed all by myself on my iPhone—and as you can tell by the cocktail reel bloopers, it was crazy!" Garten wrote on Instagram. "So in addition to writing recipes, I get to add hair, makeup, food stylist, prop stylist, cameraperson, audio tech, AND director to my resume! I never missed my tv crew more! I hope you love the shows!"