Ina Garten Shares Hilarious Bloopers from New Season of 'Barefoot Contessa'
"I love having a job where you have to drink on the job."
We all know Ina Garten's got a penchant for Cosmos. I mean, my god, the woman gave us a 9am cocktail lesson —that required an entire bottle of vodka, I might add—during peak quarantine. And while she might've retired that massive martini glass, the Barefoot Contessa author isn't abandoning her post behind the bar.
In anticipation of the upcoming season of Garten's hit Food Network series, which was filmed entirely from her own iPhone and premiered Sunday, October 25, she shared a cocktail blooper reel to Instagram. In the clip posted to social media, the television personality quips about her love for "drinking on the job" and affinity for a 10am Bloody Mary.
"We are looking back at some of my favorite recipes plus we’ve added new ones that I filmed all by myself on my iPhone—and as you can tell by the cocktail reel bloopers, it was crazy!" Garten wrote on Instagram. "So in addition to writing recipes, I get to add hair, makeup, food stylist, prop stylist, cameraperson, audio tech, AND director to my resume! I never missed my tv crew more! I hope you love the shows!"
View this post on Instagram
A NEW SEASON of Barefoot Contessa starts on Food Network this Sunday, October 25th at 12PM, and it’s a little different this time. We are looking back at some of my favorite recipes plus we’ve added new ones that I filmed all by myself on my iPhone – and as you can tell by the cocktail reel bloopers, it was crazy! So in addition to writing recipes, I get to add hair, makeup, food stylist, prop stylist, cameraperson, audio tech, AND director to my resume! I never missed my tv crew more! I hope you love the shows!
Though, clearly, our girl Ina has spent plenty of time drinking in quarantine (let's be real, same ), she's been hard at work too, prepping for the launch of her 12th cookbook : Modern Comfort Food. The project, which was released on October 6, features old-fashioned faves with a twist, like lobster BLT's, creamy tomato bisque, and spring green spaghetti carbonara.
"I often say that you can be miserable before eating a cookie and you can be miserable after eating a cookie, but you can never be miserable while you’re eating a cookie," Garten wrote in an excerpt from her book. "And while I say that half-jokingly, the sentiment is true. Food has an almost magical ability to comfort us, soothe us, and bring us together in so many ways."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.