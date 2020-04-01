Ina Garten Makes a Giant Cosmo, Says ‘It’s Always Cocktail Hour in a Crisis’

We've been stuck at home for weeks, social distancing and drinking our way through the liquor cabinet one Zoom happy hour at a time. We've stopped counting the days in relative isolation and started measuring the hours by when it's socially acceptable to crack open that overpriced bottle of vodka you've been saving for a "special occasion." And if you're Ina Garten, that's anytime before 10am.
The Food Network star took to Instagram Wednesday for a little early morning DIY mixology lesson because, according to the Barefoot Contessa herself, "it’s always cocktail hour in a crisis!" Garten grabs her big pitcher, a bottle of "good vodka," and all the fixings for cosmopolitans.
"You never know who's going to stop by," she says, before adding. "Wait a minute. Nobody's stopping by!" Damn straight, Ina. Drinking alone is the noble thing to do while we all practice good social distancing.
Garten pours in two cups of booze, one cup of Cointreau (or triple sec or orange liqueur, she adds), a cup of cranberry juice cocktail, and a half cup of freshly squeezed lime juice, before emptying it all into a jumbo-sized shaker half-filled with ice. You'll shake for 30 seconds, and as Ina keenly points out, "you have lots of time. It's not a problem."
The last, and most important step, is the martini glass. And according to Ina it should be...rather large.
"Stay safe, have a very good time, and don't forget the cocktails," Garten signs off the video. If that isn't the social distancing mood, I don't know what is.
