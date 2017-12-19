Ina Garten Will Only Eat at This One Fast Food Restaurant

When you think of the Barefoot Contessa, you're probably not thinking about Big Macs and Whoppers. There's little about her shows and ubiquitous talk show appearances that indicates she'd be a fast food junkie.
And she's not. However, she does have a soft spot for one chain. Speaking with Today.com, Ina Garten let the cat out of the bag. "I have to say, I don't eat fast food at all, with one exception," she said. "When we're in California doing book tours, we always have to go to In-N-Out Burger. It's so good, and I know it was Julia Child's favorite too, so it's okay."
That's two pretty solid endorsements for the burger joint that was recently named one of the US's best employers. Unfortunately, Garten didn't share her favorite order. (She probably has her own secret menu order, right?)
It seems many chefs have their fast food weakness. Anthony Bourdain recently admitted he is helpless against the allure of Popeye's mac-n-cheese. He spoke highly of KFC's mac in 2015, as well. It's not just mac, though. Bourdain has said In-N-Out is one of his favorite places in Los Angeles and said it's "the only fast food chain" he likes. Gordon Ramsay has expressed love for In-N-Out, too.
h/t The Feast
