These Are the Most Awkward, Innuendo-Filled News Bloopers

No one is perfect. Despite their perfectly coiffed hair and pearly white teeth, this includes your local news anchor. A new compilation of news bloopers from the News Be Funny YouTube channel drives home just how poorly things can go for anchors as they pound through the news day in and day out.
The compilation's focus is slips of the tongue that see broadcasters turn beige news stories into innuendo-filled stories about their unmentionables. From calling peanuts penises to drawing large phallus-shaped cold fronts on a map of the country, it's basically 15 minutes of accidental dick jokes tailored to the 11-year-old inside you.
It's the kind of good-natured mistakes that make just about anyone smile, even the anchors. For instance, the anchor who was very sure canoodling meant talking only to be perplexed why his co-worker had so little interest in talking to him.
Watch the video above and if that's not enough, check out the best bloopers from September and October to get filled up with the light-hearted misfortune of broadcasters who get 99.9 percent of things on the teleprompter right.
