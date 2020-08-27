Incogmeato Is Giving Out Free Burgers to Prove They're Good
If you've yet to try Incogmeato's plant-based burgers, here's your chance.
When you think of surprisingly meat-like plant-based meats, two big names probably come to mind: Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. But while their products have grown in popularity on restaurant menus and grocery store shelves, other major players have emerged that are equally deserving of your foray into meats made out of plants. MorningStar Farms' relatively new Incogmeato line is one of them, and now, the company is giving you a chance to try its meat-free burgers for free.
Incogmeato is challenging plant-based meat skeptics to taste its meat-free burger and will provide free samples to make it easier than ever, the company announced on Thursday. For one day only on August 27, Incogmeato is hosting a nationwide product giveaway on Twitter. To get the free burgers, find its profile on Twitter, engage with its most recent tweet, and you'll be entered to get the product delivered to your door for free.
The brand is also teaming up with Postmates to deliver free "one-bite" burgers to eaters in Dallas, Texas and Denver, Colorado. If you're in one of the two cities and within Incogmeato's delivery radius, open the Postmates app, search for Incogmeato, and follow the steps to order the free slider. There's a limit of one free slider per order while supplies last, but on the bright side, they'll cover the cost of delivery. The freebies will be available to order starting at 11am, according to a press release.
“Incogmeato is an exciting new plant-based brand that looks, cooks, and tastes just like meat and is in stores now,” Sara Young, General Manager, Plant-Based Proteins at Kellogg Company, said in the release. “We know people are curious about plant-based but may be nervous to try it for the first time, so we’re partnering with Postmates to make overcoming those first bite fears easy with delicious bite-sized samples that are delivered right to their front doors for free.”
Incogmeato claims that 60% of Americans want to eat more plant-based foods, but tend not to because of fear they won't taste as good as meat. With coronavirus pandemic safety procedures and social distancing precluding any sort of traditional product sampling at grocery stores, the company is resorting to these giveaways to win eaters over.
In addition to plant-based burgers, Incogmeato's lineup includes plant-based "chik'n" nuggets, brats, and sausages.
