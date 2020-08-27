Incogmeato Is Giving Out Free Burgers to Prove They're Good

When you think of surprisingly meat-like plant-based meats, two big names probably come to mind: Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. But while their products have grown in popularity on restaurant menus and grocery store shelves, other major players have emerged that are equally deserving of your foray into meats made out of plants. MorningStar Farms' relatively new Incogmeato line is one of them, and now, the company is giving you a chance to try its meat-free burgers for free.

Incogmeato is challenging plant-based meat skeptics to taste its meat-free burger and will provide free samples to make it easier than ever, the company announced on Thursday. For one day only on August 27, Incogmeato is hosting a nationwide product giveaway on Twitter. To get the free burgers, find its profile on Twitter, engage with its most recent tweet, and you'll be entered to get the product delivered to your door for free.

The brand is also teaming up with Postmates to deliver free "one-bite" burgers to eaters in Dallas, Texas and Denver, Colorado. If you're in one of the two cities and within Incogmeato's delivery radius, open the Postmates app, search for Incogmeato, and follow the steps to order the free slider. There's a limit of one free slider per order while supplies last, but on the bright side, they'll cover the cost of delivery. The freebies will be available to order starting at 11am, according to a press release.