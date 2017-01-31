Incredible New Photos Show Saturn's Rings in Never Before Seen Detail

With that level of detail, we're getting astounding images like the one above that shows a density wave rippling through the rings. It's created by gravitational interaction with Prometheus, one of Saturn's moons. (The moon wants you to know it has no idea what that movie is actually about either.) Cassini has previously given us striking images of the gravitational interactions between Saturn's moons and rings with an image of the tiny moon Daphnis causing huge waves.

Cassini will do 20 orbits past the outer rim of the main ring group. Those orbits began back in November and will extend through April. After that, the spacecraft begins its final, exciting phase. During that period it will do 22 orbits between the planet and the inner edge of the rings. That first orbit is expected to occur on April 26.