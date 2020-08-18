Indeed Reveals 25 High-Paying Jobs in High Demand Right Now

A few months ago, life as we know it was flipped on its head by the coronavirus pandemic. Millions of people are out of work right now wondering when, if ever, their jobs will be in demand again. The truth is, we don’t know, but now could be a good time to consider a career switch. There are a surprising number of jobs that are hiring, and they pay pretty well too, according to a new report from careers website Indeed.

Specifically, Indeed found 25 high-paying jobs that the world needs more of right now and for the foreseeable future. Many of these jobs require a degree in something specific, so they’re not quick-fixes by any stretch of the imagination, but they could be inspiration for slightly longer term career and education goals.

If going back to school isn’t an option, fear not. Not every job on the list requires taking that step. Some you could totally opt into right now and others require brief training, per the report, which you can check out in full here. In the meantime, here’s the full list of high-paying jobs in high demand right now:

Registered Nurse

National average salary: $68,020

Jobs per 1 million: 15,663

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and state nursing license

Truck Driver

National average salary: $60,911

Jobs per 1 million: 14,997

Requirements: High school diploma or GED preferred

Shift Manager

National average salary: $51,643

Jobs per 1 million: 9,914

Requirements: High school diploma or GED preferred plus some experience

Delivery Driver

National average salary: $50,858

Jobs per 1 million: 8,653

Requirements: High school diploma or GED preferred

Owner Operator Driver

National average salary: $184,436

Jobs per 1 million: 6,782

Requirements: High school diploma or GED preferred

Sales Representative

National average salary: $61, 866

Jobs per 1 million: 5,803

Requirements: High school diploma or GED, Bachelor’s degree is preferred

Restaurant Manager

National Average Salary: $49,807

Jobs per 1 million: 5,728

Requirements: High school diploma or GED, plus restaurant experience

Dental Assistant

National average salary: $58,423

Jobs per 1 million: 3,926

Requirements: High school diploma, plus a postsecondary program and/or job-training

Direct Support Professional

National Average Salary: $61,173

Jobs per 1 million: 3,689

Requirements: High school diploma or GED, Bachelor’s degree is preferred

Assistant General Manager

National Average Salary: $49,071

Jobs per 1 million: 3,447

Requirements: High school diploma or GED, Bachelor’s degree is preferred

General Manager

National Average Salary: $57, 927

Jobs per 1 million: 3,199

Requirements: High school diploma or GED. A Bachelor’s degree is preferred and industry experience is required.

Insurance agent

National Average Salary: $58,159

Jobs per 1 million: 3,092

Requirements: High school diploma or GED. A Bachelor’s degree and sales experience is preferred.

Registered Nurse - Medical/Surgical

National Average Salary: $87,158

Jobs per 1 million: 2,853

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in nursing and registered nursing state license. Some specialized experience or training may be required too.

Service Technician

National Average Salary: $53,099

Jobs per 1 million: 2,909

Requirements: High school diploma or GED

Management Trainee

National Average Salary: $54,212

Jobs per 1 million: 2,835

Requirements: Dependent on industry. Most prefer a high school diploma or GED.

Registered Nurse - ICU

National Average Salary: $99,161

Jobs per 1 million: 2,561

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in nursing and registered nursing state licensure.

Real Estate Agent

National Average Salary: $80,543

Jobs per 1 million: 2,470

Requirements: High school diploma or GED. A valid state real estate license is also required.

Maintenance Person

National Average Salary: $63,960

Jobs per 1 million: 2,346

Requirements: High school diploma or GED preferred.

Licensed Vocational Nurse

National Average Salary: $62,646

Jobs per 1 million: 2,284

Requirements: Nursing program completion and valid state licensure

Physical Therapist

National Average Salary: $93,487

Jobs per 1 million: 2,264

Requirements: Doctorate of Physical Therapy

Manager

National Average Salary: $58,832

Jobs per 1 million: 2,258

Requirements: High school diploma or GED preferred. A Bachelor’s degree is also preferred. Requirements depend on industry.

Outside Sales Representative

National Average Salary: $65,271

Jobs per 1 million: 2,207

Requirements: High school diploma or GED, Bachelor’s degree is preferred

Engineer

National Average Salary: $69,750

Jobs per 1 million: 2,080

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in engineering

Software Engineer

National Average Salary: $104,907

Jobs per 1 million: 1,989

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering

Dental Hygienist

National Average Salary: $78,005

Jobs per 1 million: 1,965

Requirements: Post-secondary program completion approved by the Commission on Dental Accreditation.