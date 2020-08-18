Indeed Reveals 25 High-Paying Jobs in High Demand Right Now
If you’re looking for work, it may be time to consider a career switch.
A few months ago, life as we know it was flipped on its head by the coronavirus pandemic. Millions of people are out of work right now wondering when, if ever, their jobs will be in demand again. The truth is, we don’t know, but now could be a good time to consider a career switch. There are a surprising number of jobs that are hiring, and they pay pretty well too, according to a new report from careers website Indeed.
Specifically, Indeed found 25 high-paying jobs that the world needs more of right now and for the foreseeable future. Many of these jobs require a degree in something specific, so they’re not quick-fixes by any stretch of the imagination, but they could be inspiration for slightly longer term career and education goals.
If going back to school isn’t an option, fear not. Not every job on the list requires taking that step. Some you could totally opt into right now and others require brief training, per the report, which you can check out in full here. In the meantime, here’s the full list of high-paying jobs in high demand right now:
Registered Nurse
National average salary: $68,020
Jobs per 1 million: 15,663
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and state nursing license
Truck Driver
National average salary: $60,911
Jobs per 1 million: 14,997
Requirements: High school diploma or GED preferred
Shift Manager
National average salary: $51,643
Jobs per 1 million: 9,914
Requirements: High school diploma or GED preferred plus some experience
Delivery Driver
National average salary: $50,858
Jobs per 1 million: 8,653
Requirements: High school diploma or GED preferred
Owner Operator Driver
National average salary: $184,436
Jobs per 1 million: 6,782
Requirements: High school diploma or GED preferred
Sales Representative
National average salary: $61, 866
Jobs per 1 million: 5,803
Requirements: High school diploma or GED, Bachelor’s degree is preferred
Restaurant Manager
National Average Salary: $49,807
Jobs per 1 million: 5,728
Requirements: High school diploma or GED, plus restaurant experience
Dental Assistant
National average salary: $58,423
Jobs per 1 million: 3,926
Requirements: High school diploma, plus a postsecondary program and/or job-training
Direct Support Professional
National Average Salary: $61,173
Jobs per 1 million: 3,689
Requirements: High school diploma or GED, Bachelor’s degree is preferred
Assistant General Manager
National Average Salary: $49,071
Jobs per 1 million: 3,447
Requirements: High school diploma or GED, Bachelor’s degree is preferred
General Manager
National Average Salary: $57, 927
Jobs per 1 million: 3,199
Requirements: High school diploma or GED. A Bachelor’s degree is preferred and industry experience is required.
Insurance agent
National Average Salary: $58,159
Jobs per 1 million: 3,092
Requirements: High school diploma or GED. A Bachelor’s degree and sales experience is preferred.
Registered Nurse - Medical/Surgical
National Average Salary: $87,158
Jobs per 1 million: 2,853
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in nursing and registered nursing state license. Some specialized experience or training may be required too.
Service Technician
National Average Salary: $53,099
Jobs per 1 million: 2,909
Requirements: High school diploma or GED
Management Trainee
National Average Salary: $54,212
Jobs per 1 million: 2,835
Requirements: Dependent on industry. Most prefer a high school diploma or GED.
Registered Nurse - ICU
National Average Salary: $99,161
Jobs per 1 million: 2,561
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in nursing and registered nursing state licensure.
Real Estate Agent
National Average Salary: $80,543
Jobs per 1 million: 2,470
Requirements: High school diploma or GED. A valid state real estate license is also required.
Maintenance Person
National Average Salary: $63,960
Jobs per 1 million: 2,346
Requirements: High school diploma or GED preferred.
Licensed Vocational Nurse
National Average Salary: $62,646
Jobs per 1 million: 2,284
Requirements: Nursing program completion and valid state licensure
Physical Therapist
National Average Salary: $93,487
Jobs per 1 million: 2,264
Requirements: Doctorate of Physical Therapy
Manager
National Average Salary: $58,832
Jobs per 1 million: 2,258
Requirements: High school diploma or GED preferred. A Bachelor’s degree is also preferred. Requirements depend on industry.
Outside Sales Representative
National Average Salary: $65,271
Jobs per 1 million: 2,207
Requirements: High school diploma or GED, Bachelor’s degree is preferred
Engineer
National Average Salary: $69,750
Jobs per 1 million: 2,080
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in engineering
Software Engineer
National Average Salary: $104,907
Jobs per 1 million: 1,989
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering
Dental Hygienist
National Average Salary: $78,005
Jobs per 1 million: 1,965
Requirements: Post-secondary program completion approved by the Commission on Dental Accreditation.
