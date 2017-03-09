Uber Drivers Are Fighting for You to Tip More

Uber entered the market hawking a utopian promise: Customers pay a small fee for a personal driver, with any tips included in the base fare. But, as the company’s legion of drivers argue, compensation is lacking -- and exacerbated by the zero tips they receive.

That’s why Uber drivers in New York, in conjunction with Independent Drivers Guild, have been campaigning since last summer to integrate a tipping option in the app for drivers in the city. Now, they’ve added social media to their arsenal, producing two new videos that proclaim “star ratings don’t pay the bills.”

An integral part of the Uber experience, drivers and passengers rate each other with stars when the ride is over. Drivers, for their part, would rather have a few extra bucks at the end of a shift, as opposed to a glistening 5-star rating. “We are fighting to increase driver earnings and tipping could put hundreds of millions of dollars in drivers pockets each year. Uber’s refusal to give passengers a tipping option has effectively slashed driver pay, making it all the more difficult for drivers and their families to get by in one of the most expensive cities in America,” IDG founder Jim Conigliaro, Jr said in a statement.