For the First Time in 20 Months India Is Opening to Tourists

Starting today, November 15, 2021, India will allow fully vaccinated tourists to enter the country. This marks the first time in 20 months that the country is welcoming foreign travelers.

In guidelines updated last week, India's government said 99 countries, including the US, France, and Turkey, will not have to take a post-arrival COVID test. However, although vaccinated guests will be able to forgo COVID testing and quarantine, they will still need to monitor their health for 14 days.

The country opens as the number of daily COVID infections drops and the number of vaccines increases. India has been able to drop cases to 20,000, which looks a lot different from the country's peak of 400,000 cases. So far, 70% of the country's 950 million adults have received one vaccine dose, and nearly 30% are fully vaccinated.

Although it has less than a 40% vaccination rate, the densely populated country has been pushing to vaccinate citizens since its January vaccination drive, the largest in the world. According to CNBC, India reached a vaccine milestone last month, administering more than 1 billion COVID vaccines.