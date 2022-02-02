For the First Time Ever, Indiana Dunes National Park Will Charge Entry Fees

Starting on March 31, Indiana Dunes National Park will implement an entry fee starting at $15 per person. The change comes as national parks continue to rise in popularity as more people seek ways to spend time outside. Many parks have put timed entry, lottery,reservation, and entry fee systems in place to help manage crowds to handle the influx of visitors.

The Indiana Dunes National Park will charge $15 per person for walk-ins, bikes, and boats. The maximum charge will be $25 per family. Vehicles will cost $25 for up to seven days in the park, and motorcycles will cost $20. If you are an avid visitor of this Lake Michigan park, you can also purchase an annual pass for $45. A $100 fee will be added to motorcoaches and buses.

These tickets will be available to purchase in advance at recreation.gov starting March 1. Visitors can also buy entry tickets at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center. The fees collected at Indiana Dunes National Park will be put toward improvements to park services and help fund the Marquette Greenway Bike Trail. The new trail will run along Lake Michigan between Chicago, Illinois and New Buffalo, Michigan.

"This is a positive step to keep the park accessible, safe, and vibrant for all, while allowing us to grow and meet the increased needs of our visitors," Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz said in a press release. "Out of town guests expect a fee at most places they visit and everyone can obtain an annual pass for what might be the best bargain in town. Stepping up our maintenance and public safety is needed as well as expanding our role in bringing new amenities forward."