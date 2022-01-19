Indonesia Names New Capital City to Replace Sinking Jakarta

On January 18, Indonesia's House of Representatives officially passed a bill naming a new location for the nation's capital, according to CNN. The new location was selected because Jakarta, the current capital of the country, is sinking underwater due to unsustainable groundwater extraction, overpopulation, and climate change.

The new location is named Nusantara, in Kalimantan. "Nusantara" means "archipelago" in Indonesian. It is on the east of Borneo Island in an area primarily covered by jungle. President Joko Widodo first announced the decision to relocate the capital in 2019, but the new bill makes it official.

Jakarta is one of the fastest sinking cities in the world, making it an unstable center for the country's political and economic activity. As Jakarta continues to expand, the size of its population (an estimated 30 million in the greater metropolitan area) and its vulnerability to floods make any further growth and development dangerous.

The Washington Post reported that the decision to build in Kalimantan has been criticized by environmental activists, who oppose destroying so much rainforest for development.

The project to move the capital city will be expensive. Work will begin in 2022 but is expected to last until 2045. A total of 256,143 hectares—most of that forest—will be cleared for the city's build-out. The final cost of the new capital is projected to be around $32 billion.

"The new capital has a central function and is a symbol of the identity of the nation, as well as a new center of economic gravity," Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa said, according to Reuters.