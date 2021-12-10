New York City to Require Masks to Be Worn in All Indoor Locations

Starting on December 13, New York City will require masks to be worn in all indoor public places, with the exception of businesses that have a vaccine requirement for entry. The new mandate will stay in effect until January 15, 2022.

The change was announced on Friday afternoon by New York Governor Kathy Hochul. The new policy comes as concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in New York City and worldwide, and the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are the highest they have been since April 2020.