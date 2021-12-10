New York City to Require Masks to Be Worn in All Indoor Locations
The new rule goes into effect on Monday, December 13.
Starting on December 13, New York City will require masks to be worn in all indoor public places, with the exception of businesses that have a vaccine requirement for entry. The new mandate will stay in effect until January 15, 2022.
The change was announced on Friday afternoon by New York Governor Kathy Hochul. The new policy comes as concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in New York City and worldwide, and the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are the highest they have been since April 2020.
"We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet," the governor said in a statement to the press.
Those who violate the new mandate will be fined up to $1,000. The mask policy will be reevaluated on January 15, when the government will determine if the case numbers have continued to increase.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.