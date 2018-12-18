Here Are the Industries Hiring the Most in Every State

America's charm is largely in its variety. From state to state, the difference in cuisine alone boggles the mind. There are the states with natural beauty to rival the whole world... and the other ones. Plus, a unique beer culture in each. While they're all special in their own way, we'd argue that you could, if you had to, rank them.
Seeing as they vary in just about every other way, states obviously vary on the job front, too. For a good overview of how that looks across the nation, check out Monster's year-end job report. It lists, among other things, the top hiring industry in each state. Some are surprising, while others are less so.
As the report says of the Midwest, "Don’t call it the Rust Belt -- call it the Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing Belt." Rolls right off the tongue, right?
Here's the Full List of States (and DC)
Alabama: Sales and Marketing
Alaska: Architecture and Engineering
Arizona: Computer, Information Technology, and Mathematical
Arkansas: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
California: Business Operations, HR, and Financial Services
Colorado: Sales and Marketing
Connecticut: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Delaware: Computer, Information Technology, and Mathematical
District of Columbia: Computer, Information Technology, and Mathematical
Florida: Sales and Marketing
Georgia: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Hawaii: Sales and Marketing
Idaho: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Illinois: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Indiana: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Iowa: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Kansas: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Kentucky: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Louisiana: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Maine: Sales and Marketing
Maryland: Computer, Information Technology, and Mathematical
Massachusetts: Business Operations, HR, and Financial Services
Michigan: Sales and Marketing
Minnesota: Computer, Information Technology, and Mathematical
Mississippi: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Missouri: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Montana: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Nebraska: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Nevada: Food Service, Travel, and Personal and Consumer Services
New Hampshire: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
New Jersey: Computer, Information Technology, and Mathematical
New Mexico: Sales and Marketing
New York: Computer, Information Technology, and Mathematical
North Carolina: Computer, Information Technology, and Mathematical
North Dakota: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Ohio: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Oklahoma: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Oregon: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Pennsylvania: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Rhode Island: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
South Carolina: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
South Dakota: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Tennessee: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Texas: Computer, Information Technology, and Mathematical
Utah: Sales and Marketing
Vermont: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Virginia: Computer, Information Technology, and Mathematical
Washington: Sales and Marketing
West Virginia: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Wisconsin: Construction, Trades, Production, and Warehousing
Wyoming: Sales and Marketing
It will probably come as no surprise -- seeing as we live in the future -- that tech led the pack in a full 28 states -- aka the majority. But there's plenty of industry and plenty of country to go around. Sales and Marketing took the top slot 10 in others states, tying with Computer, Information Technology, and Mathematics, which took another 10 (if you count DC as a state). As the report says: "Our main takeaway? Maybe tech and manufacturing jobs can exist side-by-side after all."
If you're less interested in what the jobs are than what they pay, check out the highest paying jobs in each state.
