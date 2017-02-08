News

This Map Shows The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie In All 50 States

Having an aversion to Girl Scout cookies means something is patently wrong with you, emotionally and intellectually. Everyone blessed with a pulse and tastebuds enjoys funneling Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thanks-a-lots, and Savannah Smiles into their gullets. If you don’t, then it’s probably because you hate children.

Anyway, if you’re part of the human population tethered to reason and justice, this map of the most popular girl scout cookies in all 50 states is for you. Influenster queried 5,054 people across the country in an online survey, asking what Girl Scout cookies are the best. Then it compiled this map with the results, providing a snapshot of our union in cookie-form.

To the surprise of no one, Thin Mints and Samoas dominate much of the landscape, and it’s safe to assume that both cookies are at least more popular than last year’s presidential candidates. Thin Mints were the favorite in a total of 25 states, while Samoas claimed the mantle in 18, although it consistently shared the second-place honor with Caramel Delights. Both Tagalongs and Peanut Butter Patties came in third, because they aren’t as good as Thin Mints or Samoas.

Feel free to peruse the map below, and support your local Girl Scouts chapter, because those cookies aren’t going to pay for themselves.

AK Thin Mints®

AL Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®

AR Thin Mints®

AZ Thin Mints®

CA Thin Mints®

CO Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

CT Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®

DC Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®

DE Thin Mints®

FL Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

GA Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

HI Thin Mints®

IA Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

ID Thin Mints®

IL Thin Mints®

IN Thin Mints®

KS Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

KY Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

LA Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

MA Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

MD Thin Mints®

ME Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

MI Thin Mints®

MN Thin Mints®

MO Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

MS Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®

MT Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®

NC Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

ND Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

NE Thin Mints®

NH Thin Mints®

NJ Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

NM Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

NV Thin Mints®

NY Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

OH Thin Mints®

OK Thin Mints®

OR Thin Mints®

PA Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

RI Thin Mints®

SC Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®

SD Thin Mints®

TN Thin Mints®

TX Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

UT Thin Mints®

VA Thin Mints®

VT Do-si-dos® / Peanut Butter Sandwich

WA Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

WI Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®

WV Thin Mints®

WY Do-si-dos® / Peanut Butter Sandwich

