This Map Shows The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie In All 50 States

Having an aversion to Girl Scout cookies means something is patently wrong with you, emotionally and intellectually. Everyone blessed with a pulse and tastebuds enjoys funneling Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thanks-a-lots, and Savannah Smiles into their gullets. If you don’t, then it’s probably because you hate children.

Anyway, if you’re part of the human population tethered to reason and justice, this map of the most popular girl scout cookies in all 50 states is for you. Influenster queried 5,054 people across the country in an online survey, asking what Girl Scout cookies are the best. Then it compiled this map with the results, providing a snapshot of our union in cookie-form.