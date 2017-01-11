These Are The Insane Salaries Top Tech Companies Pay Recent Grads and Interns

It’s no secret that Silicon Valley is flush with money. After all, the tech industry’s most visible leaders -- like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Tesla/Space X founder Elon Musk and Microsoft founder Bill Gates -- are known for being visionaries, but also for amassing wealth through their sprawling business empires.

So how does the cash trickle down to the lowliest employees of the world’s biggest tech firms? According to an exhaustive survey compiled by Purdue University Student Jesse Collins, interns at Facebook, Snapchat, Uber and Pinterest are doing quite well -- or even excessively well -- depending upon your standards.