This Insane Slip 'N Slide Doesn't End Until You Let Go

Although giant slip 'n slides spanning hundreds of feet have popped up in cities across the country in recent years, it seems like nobody has managed to solve the single biggest problem with the wet and wild human flailing tracks: they eventually must come to an end. Well, that may no longer be the case, thanks to a group of Australians who recently created an insane slip 'n slide that hurls you around in circles ... until you decide to let go.

The Aussies created the infinite slip 'n slide as part of their Australia Day celebrations last Thursday, according to a report by Sploid. Basically, they took a motorized clothes line and surrounded it with a circular path of slippery tarps. As you can see in the video above, the idea is to hold on for as long as you can -- or dare to -- as the machine picks up speed before tumbling off into the grass. In other words, it looks absolutely spectacular. And probably kind of dangerous.