News

This Insane Slip 'N Slide Doesn't End Until You Let Go

By Published On 01/30/2017 By Published On 01/30/2017

Trending

related

Jackass Brings Bird Into Ice Cream Shop, Sh*t Literally Gets Messy

related

This Jupiter Photo Is Unbearably Gorgeous

related

These Bacon-Whiskey Wings Will Change Your Life

related

What We Know About 'The OA' Season 2

Although giant slip 'n slides spanning hundreds of feet have popped up in cities across the country in recent years, it seems like nobody has managed to solve the single biggest problem with the wet and wild human flailing tracks: they eventually must come to an end. Well, that may no longer be the case, thanks to a group of Australians who recently created an insane slip 'n slide that hurls you around in circles ... until you decide to let go

The Aussies created the infinite slip 'n slide as part of their Australia Day celebrations last Thursday, according to a report by Sploid. Basically, they took a motorized clothes line and surrounded it with a circular path of slippery tarps. As you can see in the video above, the idea is to hold on for as long as you can -- or dare to -- as the machine picks up speed before tumbling off into the grass. In other words, it looks absolutely spectacular. And probably kind of dangerous.

Might want to secure your bathing suit before attempting it, though.

h/t Sploid

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and feels way too cold right now to get excited about a Slip 'N Slide, but still thinks this is awesome. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
McDonald's Is Finally Unleashing Its New Big Mac Sizes Nationwide

related

READ MORE
Chipotle's New Burger Joint Already Scrapped 'Responsibly Raised' Beef

related

READ MORE
It Freaking Snowed in the Sahara for the First Time in 37 Years and the Photos Are Beautiful

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like