News

This Homemade Nerf Gun Is Powerful Enough to Shoot Through a Can

By Published On 03/01/2017 By Published On 03/01/2017

Trending

related

When Home Cooking Goes Hilariously Wrong

related

Every Single Bro at the Bar, Ranked

related

The Complete Bushwick Dining Guide

related

The 14 Most Outrageous Moments from the 2017 Oscars

If you and your childhood friends grew up shooting the hell out of each other with Nerf guns, then chances are you learned the hard way that even foam darts can be kind of painful when you're hit at super-close range or, say, in your damn eyeball. Well, that's likely nothing compared to the pain and destruction one man's homemade Nerf gun -- or dare we say cannon -- is capable of inflicting. 

As you can see in video of the dart blaster (shown above), the thing is no joke and definitely not a toy. YouTube's Giaco Whatever built the gun, and claims it's capable of shooting "the most powerful and fastest" Nerf dart ever fired. Specifically, it wields 400 PSI of pressure, which propels standard Nerf darts at insanely high speeds. The darts are shot with so much force that they can easily pierce an empty energy drink can. And probably your skin. 

In other words, don't get into a Nerf gun fight with a maniac named Giaco. 

h/t Sploid

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is glad he and his friends weren't capable of making something like this when he was growing up. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Doctor Review Sites Are Basically Garbage

related

READ MORE
Subway's Chicken Is Only 50% Chicken, DNA Study Finds

related

READ MORE
There's No Red in This Photo, and It's Driving the Internet Crazy

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like