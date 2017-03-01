This Homemade Nerf Gun Is Powerful Enough to Shoot Through a Can

If you and your childhood friends grew up shooting the hell out of each other with Nerf guns, then chances are you learned the hard way that even foam darts can be kind of painful when you're hit at super-close range or, say, in your damn eyeball. Well, that's likely nothing compared to the pain and destruction one man's homemade Nerf gun -- or dare we say cannon -- is capable of inflicting.

As you can see in video of the dart blaster (shown above), the thing is no joke and definitely not a toy. YouTube's Giaco Whatever built the gun, and claims it's capable of shooting "the most powerful and fastest" Nerf dart ever fired. Specifically, it wields 400 PSI of pressure, which propels standard Nerf darts at insanely high speeds. The darts are shot with so much force that they can easily pierce an empty energy drink can. And probably your skin.