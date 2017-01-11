Investigation Reveals Hotel Sheets Are Even Grosser Than You Thought

It's not breaking news that hotel rooms can get grody. However, there's an unspoken agreement when you're staying at a hotel. Some things might not be all that clean, but the sheets get changed. The walls made be covered in crusty Chinese takeout, there might be a wet towel on the sink, and the windows might have a human smudge print, but the sheets should be clean.

While that might be the case in most hotels, a new investigation from Inside Edition is showing that some hotels aren't abiding by this agreement. Some hotels are not changing sheets between guests at all.