Insomnia Cookies Launches New Flavors, Decorating Kits for the Holiday Season

Insomnia Cookies's holiday lineup is stacked, not just with new cookie varieties but a wide array of gift options as well. In terms of the sweet stuff, the company is introducing several new flavors, including Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoa, Classic Jinglebread, Classic Red Velvet Cookies N Cream, and Vegan Cinnamon Bun.

On the gift front, the company is launching its own cookie butter, in addition to a cookie cake, and a few cookie variety packs as well. These items will only be available to order in-store or for local delivery.

But cookie lovers nationwide don't have to feel left out. Insomnia is also launching a do-it-yourself cookie decorating kit and a few cookie variety packs that closely mirror the ones being sold as local exclusives.