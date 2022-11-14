Insomnia Cookies Launches New Flavors, Decorating Kits for the Holiday Season
The cookie company is introducing a wide array of gift options to its menu on November 15.
Insomnia Cookies's holiday lineup is stacked, not just with new cookie varieties but a wide array of gift options as well. In terms of the sweet stuff, the company is introducing several new flavors, including Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoa, Classic Jinglebread, Classic Red Velvet Cookies N Cream, and Vegan Cinnamon Bun.
On the gift front, the company is launching its own cookie butter, in addition to a cookie cake, and a few cookie variety packs as well. These items will only be available to order in-store or for local delivery.
But cookie lovers nationwide don't have to feel left out. Insomnia is also launching a do-it-yourself cookie decorating kit and a few cookie variety packs that closely mirror the ones being sold as local exclusives.
Here's the complete lineup:
Available in-store, via local delivery and nationwide shipping:
- Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoa: hot cocoa cookie with chocolate chips, filled with a rich, smooth chocolate sauce
- Classic Jinglebread: ginger and molasses dough are blended together to create this holiday classic, topped off with a sprinkle of cinnamon
- Classic Red Velvet Cookies N Cream: red velvet cookie packed with sandwich cookie bits and vanilla chips
- Vegan Cinnamon Bun: cinnamon spiced cookie topped with buttercream icing chips and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar
Available in-store and for local delivery:
- Jinglebread Cookie Butter: cookie butter swirled with gingerbread cookie bits for a holiday-inspired twist
- Jinglebread Cookie Cake: gingerbread cookie-flavored cake covered in cream cheese icing and holiday sprinkles
- Holiday Delight Dipper: This variety pack includes two Classic Red Velvet Cookies N Cream and two Classic Gingerbread cookies. It also comes with your choice of cream cheese or buttercream icing to dip and a side of holiday sprinkles.
- Fa-La-La 4+4: This variety pack includes two Classic Gingerbread, two Classic Red Velvet Cookies N Cream, and four Deluxe Hot Cocoa cookies.
Available via nationwide shipping only from November 15 through January 1, 2023:
- Deck the Dough DIY Kit: This kit includes 12 Classic Gingerbread and Snickerdoodle cookies, two cups of buttercream, colored gel icing, gum drops, holiday sprinkles, two cookie cutters, and decorating tools. Cookie cutter shapes will vary across each order.
- Jinglebread Double Cookie Cake: This cake features two layers of Gingerbread cookies topped with cream cheese icing and finished with gum drops.
- Festive 4+6: This variety pack includes three Classic Gingerbread, three Classic Red Velvet Cookies N Cream, and four Deluxe Hot Cocoa cookies.
- Holiday Delight BIGGER Dipper: This mega-sized variety pack includes six Classic Red Velvet Cookies N Cream and six Classic Gingerbread cookies as well as your choice of either cream cheese or buttercream, and of course, topped with holiday sprinkles.
The company's seasonal items will be available to order from November 15 to January 1, 2023.