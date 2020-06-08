Insomnia Now Has Cookie Dough so You Can Make Their Cookies at Home

Throughout these months of social distancing, many restaurants have given a peek behind the curtain so you can get a taste of your favorite restaurant at home. You can make Shake Shack cheese sauce at home, and you can take a crack at Chipotle's guacamole.

Now, Insomnia is helping set you up with a beloved late-night snack. (This is especially pressing news since most state fairs are not going to be happening this summer. We're really lacking in the bucket o' warm cookies department.) The cookie shop has announced the launch of its Halfway to Homemade kits, filled with frozen Insomnia cookie dough you can make at home.

The kits come in a 30-pack for $45 or a 60-pack for $75. You get your choice of Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Sugar, Double Chocolate Chunk, and Classic with M&M's. You get to pick one flavor with the 30-pack and two when you order a 60-pack.

Unfortunately, you aren't going to get a warm cookie with your batch of cold soon-to-be cookies. The kits are only available for ordering online and won't be available in stores.