Insomnia Cookies' New Membership Gets You a Free Cookie Every Day

If you've ever tasted a treat from Insomnia Cookies, you know why it's hard on your wallet to live near one of the chain's locations. Insomnia stores famously stay open late—hence their name—always ready to offer you a gooey midnight snack.

Fortunately for Insomniacs, getting a cookie is about to become a whole lot more affordable. Insomnia Cookies just unveiled a new membership program, called CookieMagic, that will allow people to get a free cookie every single day, free local delivery, and other exclusive perks.

Notice we called it a membership program, not a rewards program—that's because there is a fee to participate in CookieMagic. Members will be charged $9.99/month, which isn't ideal, but is very reasonable given the high value of membership discounts. Still, if you join CookieMagic, you'll want to be sure that you plan to take advantage of the membership. Even redeeming just a few cookies or making a few delivery orders per month will make up for the cost.

Here's a full list of CookieMagic benefits:

One free classic cookie per day in-store or with online orders

Free local delivery at all Insomnia Cookies' locations

20% off nationwide shipping orders (no minimum purchase required & no limit on how many times you can use the discount each month)

Sneak peek tastes of new cookies and menu items

Special discounts only available for CookieMagic members

VIP event access

As an added perk, if you sign up for CookieMagic before Sunday, March 28, you can. All you have to do is enter the promo codeand you instantly save ten bucks.

