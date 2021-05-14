Insomnia Is Giving Out Totally Free Cookies for National Chocolate Chip Day

Food holidays can be annoying. They're just kind of there. Some of the good ones are worth paying attention to if you enjoy the thrill of tracking down a good deal. But there are also ones like National Pickle Day on November 14 or National Bread Day three planetary rotations later. I wouldn't turn down a pickle if you're offering me one, but I'm not hunting one down to celebrate the faux holiday.

National Chocolate Chip Day on May 15 is similar in many ways. It's not something you're hunting down on its own because of the holiday. But if it's in a cookie? Then you're onto something. In fact, Insomnia Cookies might be onto something. It's going to celebrate the holiday, and it's going to make it worth the trip to your local shop. On May 15, you can grab a free classic cookie no questions asked. You don't need to buy anything at all.

You have to stop into a store to get the free cookie. If you prefer to get your cookies brought right to your doorstep, well, you can still get a free cookie, you'll just have to hit the $6 order minimum. Moreover, if you're a recent graduate, you can grab a free cookie through May 16 as well. Same deal, except you have to stop into a store with your cap or gown to prove you graduated. Then, you'll be eating a totally free cookie. Maybe food holidays aren't annoying after all. I could kind of go for a pickle now.