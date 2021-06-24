Insomnia Is Giving Out Free Six-Packs of Cookies All Weekend

Insomnia Cookies just opened a store in Exton, Pennsylvania. That probably isn't big news to you, unless you live within driving distance to the store. Even the fact that it's Insomnia's 200th store probably doesn't register as an event worthy of much note.

However, Insomnia is making it something worth noting. To welcome its 200th location, the cookie slingers are giving out free cookies across the country. If you're an Insomnia Cookies Loyalty Member, you can get a totally free six-pack of cookies from June 25-27 with any purchase. (If you're not a member, you can still sign up in time to down a box of soft cookies.)

"When I started the company in my dorm room 18 years ago, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would open 200 stores," Seth Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies, said. "We would not have made it to where we are today without our loyal Insomniacs, whose passion for cookies has solidified Insomnia as the ultimate crave-worthy, late-night bakery, and I cannot wait to see where they help to take the brand in the future."

All you have to do is use the code "CELEBRATE200" when ordering for local delivery or pickup. Alternatively, you can just mention the promotion when ordering in-store. You do have to make a purchase, though. So, you could buy one cookie and walk out the door with seven. Hard to argue with that bonus.