Insomnia Cookies Is Giving Free Cookies to Healthcare Workers All Month
Or they can score a free half-dozen with purchase.
It is abundantly clear that one of the things healthcare workers collectively want is for those who can to stay home. The best thing any of us can do is grant this simple request. But free food for those on the frontlines of the pandemic is a nice little bonus.
From now through the end of the year, Insomnia Cookies will give one free classic cookie, including chocolate chunk, peanut butter chip, and white chocolate macadamia varieties, to healthcare workers. All they need to do is stop by any shop, flash proof of employment, and enjoy. Healthcare workers spending $5 or more can also get a free six-pack of classic flavors.
The fresh-baked cookie company is also running a care package contest for healthcare workers and their friends and family. From now through December 20, anyone falling into those categories can enter to win 50 individually-wrapped cookies to share with frontline teams.
