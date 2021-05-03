Insomnia Is Offering Nurses, Teachers & Moms Totally Free Cookies This Week

There are a lot of groups getting a heavy dose of appreciation in early May. Teacher Appreciation Week, Nurse Appreciation Week, and Mother's Day all land in the first nine days of the month.

One hopes that every member of these groups regularly gets some love and that there will be plenty of bonus gratitude headed their way this week. At a minimum, however, they'll be getting a little appreciation in the form of warm cookies. Insomnia Cookies is offering teachers, nurses, and mothers a free cookie over the next week.

If you fall in one of those three groups, you can stop into an Insomnia location to grab a totally free cookie from May 3-9. There's no purchase required. You can just drop in, grab a cookie, and wave goodbye. A representative tells Thrillist that teachers and nurses will need to present an Id of some kind, but mothers will not be required to prove anything at all. (Also, you have to go to a store. It's not good on deliveries or mail order.)

If you're looking a gift horse in the chops and feel like a single cookie on the house just isn't sufficient, there's another offer available. If you spend at least $5 in-store, you'll get a free six-pack of cookies. (Cookies is not some new Insomnia-themed beer. It's really cookies.) Those are far from the only freebies on offer if you're an educator, nurse, or mom, but it's hard to argue with nabbing a free cookie whenever you've got a little free time this week.