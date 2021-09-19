Insomnia Cookies Is Giving Teachers Nationwide a Totally Free 6-Pack of Cookies

You probably aren't surprised when someone suggests that teachers are underpaid and under-appreciated. They are. But collective outpourings of appreciation can sometimes be relegated to the start of the school year and the end of the school year, which is close to when Teacher Appreciation Week lands.

Insomnia Cookies is bucking the trend and saying thanks to teachers in mid-September, which is still close to the start of the school year, but after the time when people are doling out gifts and discounts to our favorite educators. Insomnia is offering teachers across the US a totally free six-pack of cookies from September 20-22.

No purchase is required at all. You don't have to dance or sing a song or buy something or download an app or show an "I voted" sticker. Just flash a school ID, and you'll be drowning in cookies, provided that you can drown in just six cookies. It's a small thing, but who doesn't want to snag six free cookies and the heart-warming feeling that you've been appreciated. Y