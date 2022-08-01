Insomnia Is Offering Free Cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is arriving along with the sad realization that summer won't last forever. It never has before, but we had hope that maybe this time it wouldn't be followed by fall and winter.

You can snack away that thought on August 4, which is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The nation's cookie slingers will band together to say in a loud voice, "We sell cookies." Among that crowd, Insomnia Cookies will attempt to stand out by offering a free cookies deal.

Make any purchase in-store or for local delivery, and you can add your choice of a Chocolate Chunk, Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip, or Vegan Chocolate Chunk cookie. To help you celebrate the day's quintessential treat, Insomnia will offer that deal from August 4 through August 7.

It's far from the only restaurant chain passing out free cookie deals, but Insomnia is beloved for its warm, late-night cookies and definitely sticks with what it knows. Adding a free cookie to your order of cookies is hard to pass up.