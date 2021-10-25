Insomnia Is Making Halloween Cookies Covered in Halloween Candy

Halloween weekend is here, and Insomnia Cookies can help you get a head start on excessive candy consumption.

The cookie hub has put together a limited-edition run of Halloween cookies. This batch is basically warm cookies covered in Halloween candy. The shop collaborated with candy mega-company Mars to make these alluring and seasonally appropriate cookies happen. The full group of Halloween treats includes two candy-covered cookies and a brownie.

The Tricked Out Deluxe Cookie is baked with Snickers and M&M's in the dough and then topped with even more Snickers pieces. The Tricked Out Loaded Brownies are topped with cookie butter, M&M's, Twix, and Snickers pieces. Lastly, the Tricked Out Lil' Dippers are 12 Chocolate Chunk Cookies served with cookie butter dip and topped with Twix, Snickers, and M&M's pieces. The partnership with Mars makes sense, since you could probably find other options, but nothing feels more like Halloween than tiny Snickers bars or pieces.

The cookies will be released on October 27 and will only stick around through Halloween on October 31. After that, you'll just have to crush up your own candy and balance it precariously on top of a cookie.