This New Ice Cream Flavor from Insomnia Cookies Puts a Twist on a Classic

Insomnia Cookies is synonymous with warm, fresh cookies. (Also, it's known for being open as late as the nearby bars, but that's a different conversation.) It's ice cream sandwiches are less well-known, but no less loved by those who stagger through the doors around midnight.

The cookie dealer is taking that combination to new heights with the launch of Cookies IN Ice Cream in the midst of National Ice Cream Month. It features its famed cookies mixed into its house ice cream. The new creation launches on July 11, but only at 65 locations through the northeastern US. However, it said in an announcement that it plans to expand the line to all of its more than 215 US stores. From those locations, you'll be able to get it in-store or for local delivery.

Cookies and ice cream isn't a novel combination, but Insomnia is going to do it in their own way.The cookie-slinging chain's announcement features eight variations on the new ice cream.



Caramellionaire: Salted Caramel cookies in salted caramel ice cream with caramel swirls.

Moon Tracks: Peanut Butter Cup cookies in vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls & mini peanut butter cups.

Cookies ‘N Dream: Double Chocolate Chunk cookies in vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream.

Dreamweaver: Double Chocolate Chunk cookies in purple s’mores-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls & white stars.

Cookie D’ough: Chocolate Chunk cookies in cookie dough ice cream with chocolate chunks and cookie dough pieces.

Minterstellar: Double Chocolate Mint cookies in mint ice cream

Vanilla: Vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate: Chocolate ice cream.



To start, you'll find these available at shops in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, and "bordering cities." The last of those is vague, but it will have a list of the stores on its site. Cookies and ice cream are a Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon-level duo. Maybe adding Insomnia's cookies will be like putting those two in front of Billy Wilder. We can only hope.