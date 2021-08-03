Insomnia Cookies Is Giving Out Free Cookies on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

There's nothing unexpected about free cookies on a cookie-based holiday, but it's still free cookies.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 8/3/2021 at 7:13 PM

insomnia cookies national chocolate chip cookie day deal 2021
Photo courtesy of Insomnia Cookies

If you're looking for exciting things to do and eat, you're not alone, especially after the last year and a half. There are a lot of us who want to have our expectations surprised in a positive way. 

But sometimes expected and safe is a good time, too. For instance, August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. There's nothing unexpected about Insomnia Cookies running a promo on the food holiday that looks tailor-made for the company. Still, who will complain about a free cookie

That's what Insomnia is offering. On August 4, you can grab a free Chocolate Chunk cookie with any purchase in-store or online for delivery. There's no minimum for the purchase, either. So, go ahead and order the least expensive thing on the menu and grab that free, soft, delicious cookie. 

If you're planning on placing more than one order for cookies this month, you'll also find some deals the following week. On August 10, which happens to be National S'mores Day, Insomnia is offering its S'mores Deluxe Cookiewich for $5. A couple of days later on August 13, you can snag 13 cookies for the price of 12 because it's Friday the 13th.

Want more food deals?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza dealsreward programs, birthday freebiesgift card offersfood delivery offersalcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.