Insomnia Cookies Is Giving Out Free Cookies on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

If you're looking for exciting things to do and eat, you're not alone, especially after the last year and a half. There are a lot of us who want to have our expectations surprised in a positive way.

But sometimes expected and safe is a good time, too. For instance, August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. There's nothing unexpected about Insomnia Cookies running a promo on the food holiday that looks tailor-made for the company. Still, who will complain about a free cookie?

That's what Insomnia is offering. On August 4, you can grab a free Chocolate Chunk cookie with any purchase in-store or online for delivery. There's no minimum for the purchase, either. So, go ahead and order the least expensive thing on the menu and grab that free, soft, delicious cookie.

If you're planning on placing more than one order for cookies this month, you'll also find some deals the following week. On August 10, which happens to be National S'mores Day, Insomnia is offering its S'mores Deluxe Cookiewich for $5. A couple of days later on August 13, you can snag 13 cookies for the price of 12 because it's Friday the 13th.