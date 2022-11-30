Insomnia Cookies Is Giving Out Free Cookies All Weekend for National Cookie Day

National Cookie Day is creeping up on us with a basket full of free, warm cookies. You just have to know where to look to experience the day's delights.

Insomnia Cookies is one of the places you should look. All 225 of its locations are offering free cookies for the December 4 holiday. It is even starting early. From December 2-4, you can grab a free classic cookie with any purchase made in-store, through the app, or on its website.

The late-night cookie chain will also stay open an extra hour on National Cookie Day. It's usually open until 1 am, but it'll keep the doors unlocked until 2 am. If you aren't fortunate enough to be within driving distance of a shop, it is offering free shipping nationwide. Just drop in the code "SHIPCOOKIES."

The celebration doesn't stop there. If you're a real cookie fanatic and are a CookieMagic Member, you can get a free six-pack of cookies when you flash your membership in-store or place an order online while logged into your CookieMagic account. There is no purchase required to get that six-pack for members.

There is an imposing stack of cookies available at Insomnia if you're looking to celebrate like royalty.