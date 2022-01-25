Insomnia Cookies Is Unleashing a Bunch of Red Velvet Cookies for Valentine's Day

Food chains have a long history of rolling out ridiculous, occasionally delicious foods for Valentine's Day. Most often, it feels like this takes the form of simply coloring standard menu items red or re-forming them into the shape of a heart.

Insomnia Cookies is going with something a little more focused on tasting delicious rather than just adhering to the theme on looks alone. On January 25, the cookie chain is releasing a roster of red velvet treats. There's a lot of them, too. The menu includes red velvet versions of cookies like the Classic, Vegan, Mini, and a Deluxe Filled Red Velvet cookie.

The complete suite includes the Classic Red Velvet Cookie, Vegan Red Velvet Cookies N Cream Cookie, Deluxe Filled Red Velvet Cookie, Mini Red Velvet Cookies N Cream Cookies, and the Red Velvet Cookie Butter with Fancy Sprinkles.

The early launch means they're available for Valentine's Day or whatever other Valentine's Day adjacent pseudo-holiday you choose to celebrate. (Looking at you, Galentine's Day and Singles Awareness Day.) You'll be able to grab those treats at Insomnia stores, through local delivery, or through the nationwide delivery offered on the Insomnia website.