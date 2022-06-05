Insomnia's New Cookies Are Inspired by the Flavors of the State Fair

Summer is coming and with it, state fairs, those greasy bastions of deep-fried cheese curds, meats on a stick, and novelty beers.

If you can't wait for the cavalcade of cookie buckets and '80s rock band reunions, Insomnia Cookies has launched a line of state fair-themed cookies to whet your deep-fried appetite.

The cookie shop's state fair flavors include three new cookies that are available in-store, as well as for local delivery and shipping nationwide through June 26. You can also get those three cookies as part of a trio of on-theme ice cream sandwiches.

There's the Blue Ribbon Blueberry Cookie, which has dried blueberries, oats, and graham crackers in the mix. That also comes with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar on top. The Caramel Corn Cookie contains caramel popcorn, toffee, caramel bits, and roasted peanuts. Then there's the Deluxe Filled Churro Cookie, which is a churro dough cookie with chocolate cookie butter in the middle. It's then topped with cinnamon sugar to polish the whole thing off.

The ice cream sandwiches are also available through June 26 but are only available in-store for obvious reasons. The Blue Ribbon Blueberry Monster'wich is packed with vanilla ice cream that has Snickerdoodle cookies mashed into the chilly treat. That is, of course, surrounded by a pair of Blue Ribbon Blueberry cookies.



The 'wich with the Caramel Corn cookie has vanilla ice cream in the middle, and the Deluxe Filled Churro Cookie'wich has chocolate ice cream packed between those cookies.

If you're stopping in for those new cookies, it's probably good to know that Insomnia is calling June 'Wichfest because you can get $2 off any of its 'wich products. Whether you're in for the state fair tease or just need some ice cream on a hot summer day, there's a discount in-store for you.