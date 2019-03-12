This Delivery Service Just Expanded Its Alcohol Delivery in a Big Way

You don't need me to list the reasons why having someone bring a six-pack to your doorstep is wonderful. It doesn't matter whether it's a service or a friend showing up, this is clearly a good thing. Unfortunately, friends aren't always reliable -- Gary.
Yes, Pizza Hut is delivering beer now but the options are limited, and the options don't include wine and whiskey. Instacart is launching a huge expansion of its alcohol delivery just in time for St. Patrick's Day. Customers in 14 states, as well as Washington DC, will have access to booze from the service. The delivery options include specialty stores like BevMo! and Total Wine. So, you can order your favorite beers or limited releases like, I don't know, Darkness and Unicorn Farts.
You might be most familiar with the service because of its grocery delivery options and access to familiar chains like Costco and CVS. However, with this expansion, you'll be able to order alcohol from nearly a third of the stores Instacart works with.
States that are part of the expansion include California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregan, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC, and Washington. A representative also notes that residents of Nebraska and Michigan should expect to have alcohol delivery available in the "coming months." It's just too bad that this option is arriving at the end of this year's miserable pile-up of snowstorms.
